A REMINDER: We are calling on the adults and children of our community to create artistic birdhouses to be auctioned off at the birdhouse auction in April, in support of the Mississippi Mills Field Naturalists Cliff Bennett Scholarship Fund.

Here is how to get started:

DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A BIRDHOUSE OR DECORATE AN EXISTING ONE? If you want to decorate an existing birdhouse try: Contacting Nick de Boer at ndeboer4@gmail.com or at 613=256-5963 for a bluebird nesting box from the Mississippi Mills Field Naturalists

Do some online shopping at GIlligallou

Put a post on FoMM in case anyone has a birdhouse they want to part with. DO YOUTO CREATE A FUNCTIONAL OR DECORATIVE BIRDHOUSE? If you want to make a functional one choose a hole size for one species of bird. To find the bird and hole size match visit a site such as suncatcherstudio.com o

If you want to made a decorative one the world is your oyster! WHAT DESIGN SHOULD YOU USE? Get inspiration by googling things like: “Images of artistic birdhouses” or “Images of birdhouses made by children”

If you want your inspiration to include instructions for construction try browsing YouTube videos. There are lots of them to choose from. Or, look for books at the Library, Mill St. Books, Gilligallou, or Lee Valley Tools. WHAT MATERIALS SHOULD YOU USE? We are in lockdown so take a look through your house, basement and garage to see what you can repurpose or upcycle, or take a look at the Hub’s Online Shopping site

Possible materials for the birdhouse include: wood, metal, china t-pot, metal coffee pot, tin can, milk carton, felted yarn, papier mache,

Materials for decorating include: paint, fabric, mosaic, glass, jewels, nick knacks, REGISTER FOR THE AUCTION