Field Naturalists talk: ‘World Heritage Sites in Canada’

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists were presented a March Nature Talk on the World Heritage Sites in Canada. The speaker was Lynn Holden, who visited all Canadian sites and then, wanting to make Canadians aware of these outstanding places, wrote a book about her explorations.

The meeting began, as usual, with a review of nature sightings, led by Ken Allison. With the early arrival of spring there were many reports of various plants, mammals, birds, fungi, insects, frogs and butterflies.

Lynn then joined the meeting and described how she began her unique journey in 1982. World Heritage Sites are landmarks or areas with legal protection by an international convention administered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). These sites are recognized and protected due to their cultural, historical or scientific significance and must meet rigorous criteria to be accepted. At the time Lynn published her book, there were 20 sites designated in Canada with four in Newfoundland, three in Nova Scotia, two in Ontario, five in Alberta, one in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories and one in British Columbia.

Lynn began her presentation with a map showing the Canadian Heritage Sites she had visited. Eight of the sites are cultural, which Lynn defined, then listed, before delving into her visits to the geological sites. These sites exhibit a major evolutionary history, ongoing geological processes and contain threatened species. She showed beautiful photographs she had taken of the various sites, travelling from east to west across the country. She included photos of the flora and fauna while describing her adventures along the way. These included white-water rafting, challenging hikes, and hiring guides to access remote sites. Among the many things we learned were that the Miguasha, Quebec site contains the best examples of fossils from the Devonian period in the world; the Pimachiowin Aki site is part of the largest stretch of untouched boreal wilderness left on earth; the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is the first International Dark Sky Park spanning both sides of an international border. We also learned how various sites are of significance to the indigenous people and that the totems in Ninstints in the Sgang Gwaay site are being returned to nature and will not be preserved.

Since the publication of Lynn’s book, two more Canadian World Heritage Sites have been added and one more is under consideration. Anticosti Island, Quebec is a fossil site while an area around Dawson City, Yukon is a cultural site. There is also a proposed site in Saskatchewan. Lynn has made plans to travel to the two newer sites, then intends to reissue her book, which has sold out. In the meantime, many in the audience were inspired to visit these special places in Canada.

There is no MVFN Nature Talk in April as we will be holding our annual Spring Gathering, featuring special guest Bob McDonald!

Submitted by Chris Baburek