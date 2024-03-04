Fill your bowls and bellies with “Soup for Thought(fullness)” at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Almonte, ON– The MVTM’s tastiest fundraising event is back and better than ever! Save the date and get your tickets for “Soup for Thought(fullness)” on Saturday, April 20, from 12pm – 2pm at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Doors will open at 11:45am. This year will feature a silent auction of paintings and gift certificates for your favourite local shops!

At “Soup for Thought(fullness)”, your $25 ticket includes a fabulous bowl, handmade by artists at the Almonte Potters Guild, and a delicious meal made by local businesses. If there are too many tasty choices for you, we’re offering “Taster’s Choice”! Try smaller servings of three spectacular soups. Enjoy a community-centred meal with friends and family!

This year, participating businesses include: 1840s General Store & Bakery, Baker Bob’s, Café Postino, Joe’s Italian Kitchen, The Little German Bakery, Mill Street Crêpe Company, North Market, and Tea and Cake!

Tickets are only available online and we have limited seating- get yours before they sell out! Visit www.mvtm.ca/events/ to purchase.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is located in Almonte at 3 Rosamond St. E. For more information, please call 613-256-3754. We are open from 1pm – 4pm, Tuesday through Saturday. We’re looking forward to welcoming you for lunch on April 20!

Quote

“We’re so looking forward to hosting another ‘Soup for Thought’! This event is about community and bringing people together. We’re happy that the Museum is able to host a gathering like this after so many years of distancing, and promote our great local businesses at the same time.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754

m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca