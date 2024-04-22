Film: “A Difficult Year” at St. Andrew’s, April 28

The Film Society is winding up its inaugural season with a comedy, “A Difficult Year”, a 2023 Toronto Film Festival pick that follows two down-and-outers as they negotiate their way out of debt but into environmental group dynamics that only complicate their lives.

This French film with subtitles will be shown at the St. Andrews United Church in Pakenham, 2:00, April 28. Tickets are $15.00 available through www.Ticketsplease.ca. The Film Society has been successful in supporting the Libraries in Mississippi Mills through this series of films, and is already preparing for the fall season.