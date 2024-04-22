Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Bikes and rack

Two Bikes: Trek 520 Touring bike and 2023...

Film: “A Difficult Year” at St. Andrew’s, April 28

The Film Society is winding up its...

‘NET-WORK: Weaving a human-nature connection’ at Textile Museum

by Adrian Baker Beneath the forest floor,...
The BillboardFilm: “A Difficult Year" at St. Andrew's, April 28

Film: “A Difficult Year” at St. Andrew’s, April 28

The Film Society is winding up its inaugural season with a comedy, “A Difficult Year”, a 2023 Toronto Film Festival pick that follows two down-and-outers as they negotiate their way out of debt but into environmental group dynamics that only complicate their lives.

This French film with subtitles will be shown at the St. Andrews United Church in Pakenham, 2:00, April 28. Tickets are $15.00 available through www.Ticketsplease.ca. The Film Society has been successful in supporting the Libraries in Mississippi Mills through this series of films, and is already preparing for the fall season.   

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone