Film showing, February 25: “Jules”

The last weekend of the short month is coming up fast, and you will not want to miss the feel-good movie, “Jules”, showing at the United Church in Pakenham Sunday, February 25 at 2 p.m.

The Mississippi Mills Film Society is pleased to present this movie, which stars Ben Kingsley, among others who make this a must-see movie. It’s a gentle look at aging and community, with a dash of science fiction, lots of humour, and just a touch of nostalgia. Admission is $15.00, through www.ticketsplease.ca. Proceeds from the Film Society movies help support the library, so celebrate February with this win/win movie.