Film Society presents “The Eight Mountains,” March 24

March Break is over, spring has announced itself, and it’s the perfect time to bask in the glory of the Alps with the Mississippi Mills Film Society showing of “The Eight Mountains” on Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m. at the United Church in Pakenham.

This moving story of true friendship between two men will take you to the peaks and valleys of life experiences as it traverses the Italian Alps. The scenery nearly becomes a character in the film, which really needs to be seen to enjoy every nuance of its beauty.

Tickets are $15.00 through www.ticketsplease.ca . Seating is limited, and parking is easy. Treat yourself to a hike through the Alps without lifting a foot!

The Film Society has made astute choices for their previous films, with “To Kill a Tiger” nominated for an Oscar. There will be one more offering this season, “The Great Escaper” in April. More on that in the near future. The Film Society is pleased to be supporting the Mississippi Mills Public Library through its showings.