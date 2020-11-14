Come and zing on Zoom! An online community singing experience with Rhythm & Song

We continue to meet and sing on Zoom. All singers are muted but have the support of Jennifer’s voice and pre-recorded vocal tracks.

It’s a great opportunity to sing without others hearing you! You have permission to release your inner rock star.

If you have always wanted to sing but were too shy to come out to our weekly sessions at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, or if you work from home and would like a break in the middle of your day, or you already sing like no one’s listening in the shower, or in your car, or you know you love to sing and need more of it in your life, or you simply need a wee escape, come and sing online with us.

In this session we will be singing an original song by Wakefield singer/songwriter Chris MacLean, a Greek folk song about the setting sun, and Star of Wonder, a seasonal song by The Roches, and others. We’d love to see you!

This is the final four-week session in 2020. We start anew next Monday afternoon. Winter sessions in 2021 TBA. More detailed information about the content and Jennifer’s approach can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.

FALL SESSION # 3 – Four weeks

MONDAY, NOV 16, 23, 30 & DEC 7 Fee: $55

SONGS OF THE MOON, THE STARS & THE LINGERING LIGHT 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Payment can be made by etransfer, cheque or cash. If interested in registering, or you have questions, send an email to Jennifer randsalmonte@gmail.com.