The Mississippi Mills Fire Department (MMFD) responded to a structure fire on Appleton

Side Road at approximately 2:30 am Wednesday, October 21. Firefighters arrived at a

fully involved barn fire that contained hay and equipment. There are no injuries and

heavy equipment is being used to help extinguish the fire.

MMFD was supported by fire departments from Beckwith, Ottawa, Drummond/North

Elmsley Tay Valley, Lanark Highlands and Carleton Place.

Please avoid the area as crews are expected to be on scene through most of the

morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.