Bobby Clarke, Fundraising Chair

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust would like to thank all those who tuned into LAKE 88.1 on Saturday morning July 25th for the MMLT Radiothon and supported us with a donation. In all, over $7,300 was raised to help us continue to protect and preserve the precious wilderness in our beautiful little corner of Canada.

This is a particularly challenging time for charities, because the group events MMLT has held to raise money in past years were not available to us this year due to COVID-19. So we tried something new, held our breath, and to our delight it worked!

We have a special place in our hearts for Ed Lawrence (horticulturalist) and Michael Runtz (naturalist, author and educator) who along with Bob Betcher (MMLT president) and Howard Clifford (MMLT founding member and past-president), took time away from their very busy schedules to speak to listeners about the Land Trust. Special thanks also goes out to our Advertising Partner, the Carleton Place Terrace and, Brian Perkins and his team at LAKE 88.1 for offering us the airtime and making it all work so well.

For those of you who missed the Radiothon or would like to listen to it again, go to our website at mmlt.ca to hear the podcast.

And it doesn’t end there! MMLT is launching the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Auction and Sale Facebook page on Tuesday, 28 July. Our first auction will feature fun, unique and interesting experiences and items such as a nature walk in Algonquin Park with Michael Runtz followed by a delicious gourmet luncheon for 4 prepared by Britta Gerwin; Sandy Sharkey has also donated a photo on canvas from her stunning Wild Horses Sable Island collection.