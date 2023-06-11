Monday, June 12, 2023
First Yard of the Week for 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 107 Antler Crescent.

This is the house on the street that makes you stop and look. The garden features a dense array of colourful perennials and shrubs of various textures. Rocks, stones and creeping juniper make a bold statement in the foreground.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the house address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

