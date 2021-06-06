The flag is flying at half-mast for the children of the Kamloops Indian Residential School at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton. I never expected this in a community that is so far removed from First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples. One club member actually came up to me and a couple of other Indigenous golf buddies to say how sorry he was for what happened. I am so grateful to see that the message and the story of these atrocities of our past is this far-reaching impactful in ways I did not imagine. It gives me some hope that we just finally be able to turn the corner on racism and prejudice against Indigenous peoples in this, our home and native land.

Tony Belcourt, O.C., LL.D. (Hon.)

Almonte, ON