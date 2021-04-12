This year we have expanded our Tuesday afternoon porch drop off of flower bouquets and have a limited number of spots available to those living in Almonte.

The program starts the beginning of July. The bouquets change weekly depending on what is growing in our field. Although you will not be able to select specific flowers, we will provide the best of what we harvest!

Subscription for:

8 consecutive weeks: $160

4 alternating weeks: $80

Please contact us if you are interested: Foxybarnblooms@gmail.com