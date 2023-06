Track Kit Only: No doors, picture for reference

ZEKOO 4 FT- 12 FT Bypass Sliding Door Hardware Kit, Single Track, Double Wooden Doors Use, Flat Track Roller, Low Ceiling (12FT Single Track Bypass)

Purchased from Amazon, paid 179 + taxes, selling for $125.





Electric lawnmower. Good used condition. Great for small yard. $50.00

Contact

Heather @ heatherannhiggs@gmail.com