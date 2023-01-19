Folding chairs available, non-profit group preferred

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Folding chairs available from Union Hall

As we strive to make Union Hall a more inviting and practical space for community use, we are finding innovative ways to improve our storage capacity, while maintaining the rustic charm of the building’s interior. Custom-made chair trolleys have been designed to maximize the space under the stage and, to this end, we have decided to replace our current supply of folding chairs with a more compact model.

The question is: what shall we do with fifty to sixty perfectly serviceable folding chairs?  We are hoping there is an organization (or more than one) out there which is looking to improve its own seating capacity at a bargain price.  As a charitable organization, we will give preference to another non-profit.

To learn more, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca.

