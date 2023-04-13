FOR FREE:  the most wonderful Muscovy ducks

We had unexpected ducklings born on our farm last fall and they are now fully grown and ready to eat ticks at your house.

Muscovies are wood ducks and do not need a pond. However, they do love splashing in their kiddy pool when not eating ticks. We have had 5 Muscovies for two years, one male and 4 females. We got them when we began to see ticks around the house. They are great fun to watch, friendly with people, and great for keeping your property free from ticks as ours now is. They even eat potato bugs in the garden, an added bonus.

Ours are free roaming on our lawn and come every night to be locked away from predators, Pavlov style, when they see my husband Pat pick up a broom. They eat chicken food and can be housed with chickens. The winter before last we had our 5 in with our chickens and they got along very well. Last winter the ducks in a horse stall. They do need a chicken or duck house or barn stall in winter when the thermometer goes below -7 C as the breed is originally from the south. They can freeze their feet and carbuncles if left out in winter.

If you can give any of these lovely ducks a home, please give us a call. A good number to have is 2 males. They will be good companions as long as there are no females. If you have more than one male with females, your small flock will not be happy campers. We do have a few females but mostly males looking for new homes.

They are now 6 months old and ready to make your property tick free.

Jane Beall 613-316-6091, prettyfarm@storm.ca