Classified AdsFOR RENT: 1 bedroom apartment on Mill Street FOR RENT: 1 bedroom apartment on Mill Street August 2, 2022 $950 per month. Fridge and stove included. Rent also includes heat and water. Immediate occupancy available. For information please call 613 256 3812 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Vintage stereo August 2, 2022 Brand New Duravit TIny Sink for sale August 1, 2022 Jobs available at Mississippi Golf Course July 27, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Vintage stereo August 2, 2022 FOR RENT: 1 bedroom apartment on Mill Street August 2, 2022 Free family outdoor movie nights return in August August 2, 2022 Don Wiles Celebration of Life: change of venue August 1, 2022 Brand New Duravit TIny Sink for sale August 1, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 30, 2022 July 29, 2022 From the Archives Parkinson’s can’t steal everything It’s time to plant a backyard garden Get really local weather information Gay Cook’s minted chicken and melon salad Crispy Rice with Shrimp, Bacon and Corn Statement to our community, staff, physicians and volunteers from Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation What is That … June Butterfly? STORY CONTEST: Negative + Positive = Almonte