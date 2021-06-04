Newer built 2 bedroom bungalow style home built by Neilcorp with garage. Practical Bungalow design is knee and hip saver. Laundry is also on the main floor. Generous sized rooms & functional yard for gardening with new deck and gas line for BBQs for entertaining. Walk to shops, schools and all amenities. Ready for move in July 19. Minimum one year leases available. Large unfinished basement ideal for storage.

Viewings being scheduled for June 5.