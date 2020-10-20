Home Classified Ads FOR RENT: 3-bedroom house through winter months Classified Ads FOR RENT: 3-bedroom house through winter months October 20, 2020 - 3:37 pm 3 bedroom furnished home for rent. November through April Non-smoker/no pets. Includes utilities. $1700/mo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WORK OFFERED: Cleaning leaves from gutters FOR SALE: Oak table set, $350 FOR SALE: Wireless pet fence, nearly 50% off LATEST FOR RENT: 3-bedroom house through winter months October 20, 2020 - 3:37 pm McLeod family selling Christmas amaryllis to support Huntington Society October 20, 2020 - 2:49 pm WORK OFFERED: Cleaning leaves from gutters October 19, 2020 - 5:23 pm Indonesian ambassador visits exhibit at Almonte’s Alliance Coin & Banknote October 19, 2020 - 5:07 pm FOR SALE: Oak table set, $350 October 19, 2020 - 4:59 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow