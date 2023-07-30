For rent: 3-bedroom upper-level bungalow

3-bedroom upper-level bungalow available August 4th, 2023 for A-172 St. Paul Street in Almonte

This 3-bedroom upper-level bungalow is best suited for a professional couple or if you’re planning on retiring. This spacious, well-appointed newly renovated upper-level bungalow

with living room with a fireplace insert, dining room the kitchen that includes all new appliances with a stackable washer and dryer included.

This unit is close to shopping and major banks and a few steps away from Almonte General Hospital. And if you love the water, it’s a short brisk walk that makes this small town

living at its best ! Rent $2,475.00/month + a last month’s rent deposit is required upon signing a lease and a credit check needs to be approved!

Hydro One is not Included, water is Included and gas (heat and air conditioning) is included. 1 parking space included as well as exterior maintenance such as lawn maintenance and snow removal of parking spaces. Non-smoking only.

A lease is available (12 months) to allow you to lock in your rental rate.

For further information or to book a viewing, please e-mail Joelle Conboy at jo@cprental.ca . Viewings will begin on Tuesday July 18th between 10am and 3pm.