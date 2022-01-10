Lovely 3 Bedroom Bungalow-Style Townhouse for Rent in Almonte

Newer built, immaculate, spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, open concept bungalow-style townhouse with a partially finished basement (with lots of storage space), backyard (not fenced in), large deck for barbecuing, and a garage.  Main floor laundry and parking are included.  Located across from park space.  Walking distance to shops, schools and the Mississippi River.  Located in Riverfront Estates, this is a nice townhome for retirement living.

Available February 1st or earlier.  Must be a non-smoker.  References required.

Rent is $2,200 + utilities.

For further information, contact Alexis by e-mail at roundaboutventures@gmail.com.