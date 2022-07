For Rent in Almonte: Newly renovated large two-bedroom apartment (non-smoking) on the ground floor, with secured entrance and private balcony overlooking large backyard. En-suite storage room with washer/dryer hook-up. Stove & refrigerator included. Monthly rent $1,275.00 plus hydro. Free parking.

For further information contact ShipmanPlaceInvestments@bell.net or call 613-253-6582.