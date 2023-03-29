Classified AdsFOR RENT: Bachelor apartment FOR RENT: Bachelor apartment March 29, 2023 Bachelor apartment for rent near hospital, $875 per month plus utilities. Available April 1. Contact Doug at 613-256-2738 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s March 29, 2023 Looking for a straight-run stairlift, price negotiable March 27, 2023 For sale: Futon couch, $400 March 24, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest “Treasures of the Ottawa Valley” Nature Talk, March 16 2023 March 29, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2 March 29, 2023 FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s March 29, 2023 FOR RENT: Bachelor apartment March 29, 2023 Houston, The Goose has Landed March 29, 2023 Zuni Chicken (Roast Chicken with Bread Salad) March 26, 2023 From the Archives Little Bridge Street, Almonte Numerous power outages throughout MM Asparagus and Red Pepper Frittata Message from Enerdu – Project Update Run for Women’s Health brings in $30,000 Old cars lying around? turn them into a donation to HHNL! Brantim Country Gardens’ Christmas sale Gardening in Almonte: Pot ‘em up!