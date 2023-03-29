Thursday, March 30, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Treasures of the Ottawa Valley” Nature Talk, March 16 2023

Submitted by Chris Baburek The March meeting of...

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2

Clayton community centre April 2 2 pm...

FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s

Found Friday, March 17th  in the rain...
Classified AdsFOR RENT: Bachelor apartment

FOR RENT: Bachelor apartment

Bachelor apartment for rent near hospital, $875 per month plus utilities.

Available April 1. Contact Doug at 613-256-2738

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone