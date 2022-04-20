FOR RENT: Large one bedroom apartment in almonte – all inclusive

Available May 1. Newly renovated one bedroom apartment on the lower level of a house in beautiful Almonte. Separate entrance. Large windows let in plenty of natural light. Natural gas fireplace in the living/dining area creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Kitchen has tons of cupboard and counter space with a huge 6’ x 3.5’ island and two basin sink. Fridge and Stove Included. 3/4 bathroom with available laundry hookups. Bedroom has a large window with blackout curtains and lots of closet space. Easily walk to downtown Almonte, Gemmill Park, Rec Centre, etc.

No Pets – Another resident has an allergy

Non-Smoking

1650 / month – All Inclusive

Please email Rental.Almonte@gmail.com to receive an application