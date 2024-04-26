Classified AdsFor rent: MIll Street apartment For rent: MIll Street apartment April 26, 2024 Large (1,000 sq.ft.), 2-bedroom apartment for rent, in Almonte’s sought-after historic downtown, will be available for rent on April 1. For further information, please email: Gtcharos@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Found: Almonte Ice Cream gift card April 23, 2024 Ticket available for ‘The Moth Project,’ April 27 April 23, 2024 For sale: Bikes and rack April 22, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions in June 2024 April 26, 2024 Almonte Celtfest seeks volunteers for July festival April 26, 2024 Summary of Field Naturalists’ spring gathering April 26, 2024 For rent: MIll Street apartment April 26, 2024 Almonte area artists celebrate 34 years of Mother’s Day weekend in the attic April 26, 2024 The Appleton ‘Toonie’ Book Sale’ is back! April 26, 2024 From the Archives Report on November Nature Talk: “Life in Limbo” 33 new COVID cases in our part of Lanark County Almonte residents out in force to oppose zoning by-law amendment Use technology to achieve your health goals in 2014 Town wins provincial Communities in Bloom award Field Naturalists’ year in review ADHS students excel across the board Geoheritage Park inaugurates QR code