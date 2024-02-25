Classified AdsFor rent: MIll Street apartment For rent: MIll Street apartment February 25, 2024 Large (1,000 sq.ft.), 2-bedroom apartment for rent, in Almonte’s sought-after historic downtown, will be available for rent on April 1. For further information, please email: Gtcharos@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Bird feeders from the Naismith Men’s Shed February 23, 2024 For sale: Ticket for February 24 Folkus show February 17, 2024 Custom-made children’s rockers from the Naismith Men’s Shed February 16, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For rent: MIll Street apartment February 25, 2024 Secrets of the Sprakkar by Eliza Reid February 24, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 24, 2024 February 23, 2024 A hawk and its prey February 23, 2024 Grief and Bereavement Support: new group starting March 14, 2024 February 23, 2024 Almonte Corridor Gallery: New show February 25 – April 20 February 23, 2024 From the Archives What is that? … Friend in the Garden Week 14: Facts about MM AGH/FVM Foundation focusing on major gifts and planned giving Report to Mississiippi Mills Council on the closure of TYPS Youth Centre ‘Paddle for AGH’ brings in almost $16,000 Tundra swans touch down on the Narrows by Clayton Subway raising funds to support Mississippi Mills River Run Twenty new COVID cases in area over past 4 days