Tuesday, May 17, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

FOR RENT, SHORT-TERM: One-br on Mill Street

Charming one-bedroom apartment in downtown Almonte available...

FOUND: Fitbit in Mill Run

I found a Fitbit watch on April...

‘The Anniversary’ May 26-28

Almonte playwright Jacob Berkowitz’ latest work, premiering...
FOR RENT, SHORT-TERM: One-br on Mill Street

FOR RENT, SHORT-TERM: One-br on Mill Street

Charming one-bedroom apartment in downtown Almonte available as a short-term rental beginning July 1. Fully furnished with a well-equipped kitchen and a washer and dryer. Located in the heart of downtown Almonte at 77 Little Bridge Street and steps to restaurants and shops, this 550 square foot apartment is located on the main floor and is ideal for a single person or a couple seeking short-term accommodation. $1400 per month all inclusive. For more information, please contact: 77Lbridgestreet@gmail.com

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

