EXCITING OPPORTUNITY TO BE PART OF OUR CREATIVE COMMUNITY!

Carriageway Studios is seeking new member(s) for a soon-to-be vacated 160 square foot, private studio space.

Carriageway Studios is an inspiring and empowering workspace in downtown Almonte, home to a diverse group of independent artists and entrepreneurs, sharing a common goal of promoting artistic and creative expression in the community.

Our studios are made up of a variety of designated workspaces within a collaborative studio environment and are suitable for those working in Print, Sculpture, Painting, Drawing, Fibre Arts, Digital or Mixed Media Arts.

We balance creative workspace with professional meeting and exhibition space. The common area at Carriageway is the perfect venue for fine art exhibits, receptions, screenings, musical events, meetings, private parties and workshops.

Bonus Features: High ceilings, paint sink(s), 24-hour access, WiFi, and professional and liability insurance. Adjacent to the beautiful Mississippi River in beautiful, historic downtown Almonte.

Available November 1, 2020. Please contact(call or text) Dawn Walker at (613)868-6818 to arrange a viewing. Please share if you know someone who might be interested in joining us here at Carriageway!