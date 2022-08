Almonte, furnished, and fully equipped kitchen bachelor apartment in the historic national heritage award-winning Thoburn mill.

Spectacular riverside location downtown. Short walk to everything; boutiques, butcher, baker, restaurants, coffee shops, library, walking, biking, kayaking and more.

The loft Overlooks the Mississippi River and historic old town hall. High ceilings, brick walls and original pine flooring. Quiet adult building.

All inclusive. $1670 per month.

613-915-5474