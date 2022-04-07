Thursday, April 7, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

FOR RENT: Thoburn Mill condo

83 Little Bridge Street, Thoburn Mill, Almonte, Ontario

Unique one bedroom condo loft (approximately 1600 sq. feet) on the second floor, with large terrace overlooking the river and falls. The Thoburn Mill is a converted heritage woollen mill in the heart of beautiful downtown Almonte.  Close to shops, restaurants, water, walking trails, etc.

Rent is $2,500 monthly, and includes gas, water, parking, and many extras.  No pets please.

Available mid-July, 2022.

For enquiries contact – lynnmelbourne.art@gmail.com or fosterinottawa@gmail.com

