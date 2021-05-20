Ten-foot Dortala offset cantilever patio umbrella

360 Degree Rotation & Adjustable Cantilever. Designed for maximum functionality, it conveniently rotates 360 degrees to your preferred position by simply stepping on the foot pedal and turning the pole with your hands. In addition, 7 tilt settings allow you to adjust the shade and block the sun at various angles, keeping the area protected throughout the day.

Aluminum Pole & Sturdy Ribs.

Fabric Canopy – fade-resistant and weather-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use.

10′ square hanging umbrella. Cross base is included.

The 10ft patio offset umbrella is easy to open and close with user-friendly crank.

The heavy-duty patio offset umbrella is easy to assemble with a clear and brief instruction.

Umbrella is new and unused. Reason for selling – it was too large for our deck

Originally $399, we will sell for $300. Please call 613-256-8281 if interested