Vintage 1979 Paceship 17 sailboat and trailer in excellent condition (always stored indoors).

$4500

All fibreglass 17-foot daysailer designed by Cuthbertson and Cassian for performance, speed and comfort. Features multi-laminate fibreglass with polyester resins, foam flotation, lockable cuddy cabin for storage, fibreglass centreboard, and self-bailing cockpit with ample room for 4 adults. Original stainless hardware, sails, and teak motor mount and cuddy door.

Renate

613-257-7748