Classified AdsFOR SALE: 1990s Godin L.R. Baggs Acousticaster FOR SALE: 1990s Godin L.R. Baggs Acousticaster May 20, 2023 12-string guitar, sunburst finish excellent condition fresh strings, strap, and quick-release buckles custom hard-shell case Similar listing on reverb @ $1,700 $899.00 To view or for more information, call 613 794-4548 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Bricks needed, 4 3/4″ x 2 1/4″ May 17, 2023 FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 17, 2023 Looking for student help May 15, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: 1990s Godin L.R. Baggs Acousticaster May 20, 2023 Audrey Fulton — obituary May 20, 2023 Diana’s Quiz, May 20 2023 May 20, 2023 SARAH ANDERSON: IN HOPE BUT IN DOUBT at Sivarulrasa Gallery May 19, 2023 Thanks from Learning Again in Almonte after first season May 19, 2023 Staff shortage closes AGH emergency department overnight, May 18 May 18, 2023 From the Archives Fire destroys Carleton Place barracks ADHS students excel across the board Come and enjoy a 400 foot labour of love at the edge of Almonte Michael Walsh of Arnprior drowns at Pakenham North of 70 Backyard birds, December 16 2020 Leonard Lee inducted into Royal Military College Wall of Fame What is That? … A Cautionary Story