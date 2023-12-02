Saturday, December 2, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie

I have a Barbie, a collectable doll...

Hilda Walker — obituary

Walker, Hilda Margaret (née Dickey) June 17, 1925 –...

Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Which is the largest...
Classified AdsFor sale: 1999 'Angelic Inspiration' Barbie

For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie

I have a Barbie, a collectable doll in her original box.  Angelic Inspiration by Mattel 1999.  She has never been played with and is complete.  I am the original owner.  The selling price is $40.00.

Contact Lynne at  613-256-4566

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone