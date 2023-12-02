Classified AdsFor sale: 1999 'Angelic Inspiration' Barbie For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie December 2, 2023 I have a Barbie, a collectable doll in her original box. Angelic Inspiration by Mattel 1999. She has never been played with and is complete. I am the original owner. The selling price is $40.00. Contact Lynne at 613-256-4566 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Jigsaw puzzles December 1, 2023 Holiday gift ideas from Garden Inspiration December 1, 2023 Meristem Massage and Hydrotherapy now offers cozy sauna nook November 29, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie December 2, 2023 Hilda Walker — obituary December 2, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023 November 30, 2023 For sale: Jigsaw puzzles December 1, 2023 Holiday gift ideas from Garden Inspiration December 1, 2023 MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10 November 30, 2023 From the Archives Crispy Rice with Shrimp, Bacon and Corn Shaun McLaughlin to run for mayor Ontario Nature’s fight to uphold the Endangered Species Act Garlic-Lemon Beef & Veggie Kabobs Peruvian Quinoa Salad Wishing our readers a safe and happy Christmas $107,000 raised by Cancer Society’s inaugural Relay for Life in Mississippi Mills proves community’s generosity Gay Cook’s Chicken Salad with Melon Strawberries and Mint