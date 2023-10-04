For Sale: 2006 VW Golf diesel

Used 2006 VW Golf diesel, 5-door hatchback with manual transmission. Car is in good condition and has relatively low (203,000 km) mileage for a VW diesel. Regular maintenance has been performed by a local VW car shop.

Drive train and electrical system are solid, and body is in good condition except for the right front fender (see photos) which will have to be replaced/repaired. Brake rotors and calipers redone in the last year. Car still gets used regularly but not enough to warrant keeping it in the fleet. Car comes with summer tires on alloy rims and a decent set of winter tires on good steel rims. Roof rack and bike carriers will also remain with the car.

After some body work, you’ll have an efficient drive at a fair price. You’ll go 800km+ on a tank of fuel. I will be sorry to see it go.

Selling car as-is for $2200.

Send a note to bradj@magma.ca for more information or to arrange a time to see the car.