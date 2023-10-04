Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Autumn’s glory & the allergy story

The beautiful Autumn season is here, and...

Line dancing classes start soon

Line dancing  -  fun -  easy and...

Haunted House at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, October 29 & 30

Prepare for a Scare! Mississippi Mills Youth...
Classified AdsFor Sale: 2006 VW Golf diesel

For Sale: 2006 VW Golf diesel

Used 2006 VW Golf diesel, 5-door hatchback with manual transmission. Car is in good condition and has relatively low (203,000 km) mileage for a VW diesel. Regular maintenance has been performed by a local VW car shop.

Drive train and electrical system are solid, and body is in good condition except for the right front fender (see photos) which will have to be replaced/repaired. Brake rotors and calipers redone in the last year. Car still gets used regularly but not enough to warrant keeping it in the fleet. Car comes with summer tires on alloy rims and a decent set of winter tires on good steel rims. Roof rack and bike carriers will also remain with the car.

After some body work, you’ll have an efficient drive at a fair price. You’ll go 800km+ on a tank of fuel. I will be sorry to see it go.

Selling car as-is for $2200.

Send a note to bradj@magma.ca for more information or to arrange a time to see the car.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone