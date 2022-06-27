Monday, June 27, 2022
FOR SALE: 2007 Fleetwood Jamboree

  • class c motorhome, ford v10 engine
  • low mileage
  • twenty-nine feet long, sleeps six
  • certified 2021 with new tires and bushings, new awning 2022
  • equipped with large fridge/freezer, three burner stove, microwave, furnace, air conditioning, water heater
  • spacious kitchen storage with a pots and pan drawer
  • all drawers pull out fully for easy access
  • a “flip up” countertop gives you more room when needed and folds down
  • bathroom facilities comprised of sink, toilet, medicine cabinet and shower with skylight in the roof
  • the dinette seats four next to a big picture window and converts to another comfortable bed
  • under dinette storage is the perfect spot for linens and board games
  • a reading light at every bed
  • his and hers wardrobe storage plus a second hanging closet with drawers below
  • the cabover bed sleeps two and folds away easily
  • exterior shower, am/fm radio, lots of storage
  • city water hook-up
  • a monitor panel lets you keep an eye on battery and tank levels and remotely operate the generator and water pump

Spacious enough for the entire family. For more information and to view the motorhome, please contact Gerry at 873.353.1942 or gerrysmail42@gmail.com.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

