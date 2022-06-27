FOR SALE: 2007 Fleetwood Jamboree

class c motorhome, ford v10 engine

low mileage

twenty-nine feet long, sleeps six

certified 2021 with new tires and bushings, new awning 2022

equipped with large fridge/freezer, three burner stove, microwave, furnace, air conditioning, water heater

spacious kitchen storage with a pots and pan drawer

all drawers pull out fully for easy access

a “flip up” countertop gives you more room when needed and folds down

bathroom facilities comprised of sink, toilet, medicine cabinet and shower with skylight in the roof

the dinette seats four next to a big picture window and converts to another comfortable bed

under dinette storage is the perfect spot for linens and board games

a reading light at every bed

his and hers wardrobe storage plus a second hanging closet with drawers below

the cabover bed sleeps two and folds away easily

exterior shower, am/fm radio, lots of storage

city water hook-up

a monitor panel lets you keep an eye on battery and tank levels and remotely operate the generator and water pump

Spacious enough for the entire family. For more information and to view the motorhome, please contact Gerry at 873.353.1942 or gerrysmail42@gmail.com.