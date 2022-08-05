Friday, August 5, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Ruth Stewart — obituary

Stewart, Ruth Mary (nee Belsher) Ruth died peacefully on Friday,...

Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday

The Emergency Department at Carleton Place &...

FOR  SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat

40hp Mercury Big Foot  engine -can...
Classified AdsFOR  SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat

FOR  SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat

  • 40hp Mercury Big Foot  engine -can be used for water skiing
  • sound system
  • new canopy
  • newer battery
  • trim
  • tonneau
  • PFD’s

Asking $15,000.00 lightly used

Call 613-253-8638

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone