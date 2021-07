In Almonte, 2010 Chevy Aveo LT. Automatic. 4-door Hatchback. Loaded.

LoW Mileage 54,127 kms. Sunroof. Air conditioning. 1.6 litre engine – Excellent on gas.

Safety Certified. New brakes. Summer and winter tires in good condition. One owner. Selling for 82-year old mother-inlaw who can’t drive anymore.

Price is reduced from market value to $4,999 due to minor body scrapes.

Ideal compact car for student, senior or 2nd family car.

Contact David at 613-461-0007