For sale: 2010 VW Golf Comfortline
October 15, 2024

2.5 L Manual 5 speed – 149,700 km
Medium Grey
$6,100/offer
Excellent condition – must be seen

Includes:
Trailer hitch
VW Roof rack
Snow tires on rims

Phone 613 257-1665