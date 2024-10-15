Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Bring your leaves to Community Compost Composers

It’s that time of year again! Starting...

The Wizard is… Odd?!

What happens when a father and daughter...

Still tickets for Lynne Hanson at Union Hall!

Once again, Union Hall is proud to...
Classified AdsFor sale: 2010 VW Golf Comfortline

For sale: 2010 VW Golf Comfortline

2.5 L Manual 5 speed – 149,700 km

Medium Grey

$6,100/offer Excellent condition – must be seen

  • Includes:
  • Trailer hitch
  • VW Roof rack
  • Snow tires on rims

Phone 613 257-1665

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone