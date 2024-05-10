Classified AdsFOR SALE: 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD FOR SALE: 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD May 10, 2024 15,000 kms. Includes: Western 8ft snow plough and Equifab dump box Best Offer Please call 613 256 3812 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Waterfront home for rent in Almonte May 10, 2024 For sale: Harley Davidson saddle bags May 9, 2024 Fender guitar amp for sale May 8, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Waterfront home for rent in Almonte May 10, 2024 FOR SALE: 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD May 10, 2024 Mother’s Day bouquet and plant sale, May 11 & 12 May 10, 2024 Compost sale this Saturday, May 11 May 9, 2024 “Say Cheese! The First 80 Years of Photography, 1839-1919,” May 23 May 9, 2024 For sale: Harley Davidson saddle bags May 9, 2024 From the Archives Pandemic: Paramedics on the front line Almonte Civitan Club offers to double your donations to AGH-FVM Foundation A new Groundhog Day Mississippi Mills appreciates long term businesses in our community Councillor Alex Gillis shares his campaign brochure Peter Nelson’s travels – Australia -On top Debt by a thousand (billion) cups Catch game two of the NBA finals at Old Town Hall