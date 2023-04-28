FOR SALE: 2016 Toyota Hybrid Prius

I’m selling my zippy 2016 Toyota Hybrid Prius-C. Low mileage (87k), low maintenance, no accident history, and well cared for.
- Seats 5 – bigger than it looks inside!
- Hybrid engine automatically recharges battery for fully electric driving around town (the “C” stands for ‘City’ driving)
- Full approved safety inspection done April 23, 2023
- No lien. Clean ‘Carfax’ report available upon request.
- More pictures and details are available.
Asking $21,500 and open to offers. If interested, please contact Emily at ek.wmc1@gmail.com or 289-880-3658.