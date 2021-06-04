Home Uncategorized FOR SALE: 220′ of wire fencing Uncategorized FOR SALE: 220′ of wire fencing June 4, 2021 - 10:34 am It is a 5-foot high wire fence. Approximately 220 feet long. Price: $350.00 Contact info: Johnny – ostapiukjo@gmail.com. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Birdhouse auction closes on a high note FOR SALE: 2012 Nissan Sentra, $6,500 April at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre LATEST New Cliff Bennett book to benefit Field Naturalists bursary June 4, 2021 - 1:55 pm Shoter-tern rental wanted June 4, 2021 - 1:44 pm FOR SALE: 220′ of wire fencing June 4, 2021 - 10:34 am FOR RENT: 2 bedroom bungalow, $2,045 June 4, 2021 - 8:55 am Shoes on our porch June 3, 2021 - 4:59 pm