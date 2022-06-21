Classified AdsFOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap FOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap June 21, 2022 256GB Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset with Touch Controllers and Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 Elite Strap for Enhanced Support and Comfort Only used a few times. Reset to factory settings $500 firm for both Contact: 613-256-7129 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Student desk, cycling jacket June 20, 2022 Archie the cat is deaf and lost, Union Street area June 17, 2022 For Sale: bed, TV, coffee table June 16, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap June 21, 2022 Local woman with brain cancer walks for a cure June 21, 2022 FOR SALE: Student desk, cycling jacket June 20, 2022 MVFN sponsorship to the 2022 Ontario Nature Youth Summit June 20, 2022 Crash closes March Road near Almonte June 20, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022 June 17, 2022 From the Archives Field Naturalists’ year in review Almonte General Hospital funds ripped off again. Fish with Sizzling Olive Butter Buttery Halibut with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes and Arugula Salad What Is That … Blue(ish) Bird? Corn and Israeli Couscous with Grilled Halloumi Cheese Register for MVFN Young Naturalist sessions