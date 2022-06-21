Tuesday, June 21, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap

256GB Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 Virtual Reality...

Local woman with brain cancer walks for a cure

A brain tumour walk took place this...

FOR SALE: Student desk, cycling jacket

IKEA student's desk and chair. Good condition....
Classified AdsFOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap

FOR SALE: 256GB OCULUS QUEST 2 and Elite Strap

256GB Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset with Touch Controllers and

Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 Elite Strap for Enhanced Support and Comfort

Only used a few times. Reset to factory settings

$500 firm for both

Contact:           613-256-7129

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone