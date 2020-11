Selling as a complete unit, comprised of:

5 Drawer Base Cabinet 38”H x 18”D

3 Drawer Mid Chest 12”H x 14”D

6 Drawer Top Chest 19”H x 14”d

Unit features:

*600 lb capacity with locking casters

*duplicate keys for each component.

*Attached switched Power Bar with 2 USB ports

*Clean drawer liners throughout.

Lightly used and free of dents and scratches.

Assistance with local delivery possible.

PH. 613.298.4334