523 Stanley Brothers Street

This multi-level, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome is low maintenance, wonderfully laid out, and the location is perfect to take advantage of everything Almonte has to offer!

The large master bedroom sits on the top floor with a 4-piece ensuite bathroom and massive walk-in closest. Laundry room conveniently located on the top floor near the master! Hardwood floors on the main make for a flexible main room living, with stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and soft close drawers throughout. 2 well-sized bedrooms and a 4-piece bathroom sit on the second level that could be used for bedrooms or offices. Fully finished basement with large windows letting in tons of natural light. Basement is a flexible space as it could be used as bedroom, living room, or theater room! Plenty of storage space in both the mechanical room and under the stairs. Garage is fully drywalled and insulated with large steps for inside entry. The garage is currently being used as a home gym.

This property is extremely low maintenance! It has minimal grass and a weed whacker is all you need to maintain the front lawn. The convenience and ease really shines through in the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced in and is completely patio stoned (no grass to cut!), and comes with a fully covered hot tub – makes for a trouble-free space to entertain and maintain! The hot tub itself is effortless to maintain as it is completely covered by a gazebo, with privacy screens, and full enclosure! Privacy is not an issue with this hot tub set up. The BBQ has a natural gas hook-up, and you never have to trek to get propane tanks. Backyard living has never been this easy!

Further to the house itself, it is located in a friendly and sought after Almonte Mews community. The home is 2-minute walk to the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail, 2 minutes walk to Snedden Casey park, 8 minutes walking to the heart of beautiful downtown Almonte, and all this comes with a short commute to either Kanata or Ottawa. Perfect for pets with the OVRT and Snedden Casey park right around the corner! This townhome lends itself to anyone looking to downsize and simplify his / her / their life, it is perfect for a first time homebuyer, real estate investors, a young family, or anything in between. It is move-in ready and ready for quick sell.

Covid-19 Protocols in place, 2 clients at a time and no children please. It is necessary to sanitize & wear a mask. NOTE – Agents’ fees will be the responsibility of the buyer.

Please contact Paul at 613-324-1118