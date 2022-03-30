Classified AdsFOR SALE: 30" TV and sound system, $80 FOR SALE: 30″ TV and sound system, $80 March 30, 2022 I have a 30 inch TV and surround sound system to go with it. I’m asking 80.00. Pick up in Almonte. Please call 613-328-7004. Thank you. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related From the Men’s Shed: Bat houses and ‘The Naismith Chair’ March 24, 2022 Students: Agricultural/Biological Field Research Positions March 20, 2022 FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: 30″ TV and sound system, $80 March 30, 2022 Make ‘pysanka’ (Ukrainian easter eggs) April 9 March 30, 2022 Seared Tuna with Japanese Noodles March 27, 2022 Measure March 29, 2022 Union Hall is back in business March 29, 2022 Birdhouse auction: It’s go time March 29, 2022 From the Archives Seared Tuna with Japanese Noodles Shrimp and Bok Choy Lettuce Wraps Almonte Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 18 Gardening in Almonte: What a difference a month makes! Sausage, Red Onion and Wild Mushroom Pizza Home Hospice North Lanark seeks program coordinator Gardening in Almonte: Starting a veggie garden