Welcome to 321 King Street! A rare opportunity to own a professionally designed + renovated home in a desirable neighbourhood.

This gem is located in the historic + friendly town of Almonte on a large, mature town lot. This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is within walking distance to many amenities.

This Modern Farmhouse boasts a professionally designed kitchen that includes upgraded quartz tops, fireclay apron sink, large central island w/seating, built-in pantry closet, new S/S appliances including counter depth fridge, slide-in range, built-in microwave + DW.

The main level features a bright + spacious living room with large windows, gas fireplace + pot lights, a tiled side entrance w/mudroom, sizable closet + 2pc powder room w/quartz top.

The second floor showcases 3 bright bedrooms, 4pc main bath w/stackable laundry area and a private master suite including a WIC, 3pc ensuite w/double vanity, quartz top, custom tiled 60” shower with niche + glass shower doors.

The fully finished lower level has pot lights, a corner gas fireplace, vinyl plank flooring + drywalled utility room.

The large private backyard boasts new deep wood steps at 60”W patio door, natural gas line for BBQ, shed, mature trees + option for long clothes line.

Covid-19 Protocols in place, 2 clients at a time, no children please, necessary to sanitize & wear a mask. All agents’ fees will be the responsibility of the buyer.

$659,900

E: 321kingstreetalmonte@gmail.com

M: 613.868.3989

FB: 321 King Street