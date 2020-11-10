My friends are selling their beautiful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home situated on two lots on the main street in Pakenham, ON. It has a brand new elevator, an in-law suite, bright airy rooms, spectacular landscaping and is close to the school, daycare, shops, pharmacy, library, restaurant, churches, the golf course, Scoops and the General Store. It is 20 minutes from Carleton Place and only 30 minutes to Ottawa. If you are looking for a place or know someone who is, please check out the photos and listing information at https://www.realtor.ca/real-estate/22459827/2573-county-road-29-road-pakenham-pakenham