For Sale: 4 Poster Double Bed
September 19, 2022

Excellent condition. Overall footprint is 59" wide x 83" long, headboard posts are 60" high. Disassembles for transport. $100 including mattress and box spring (if you want them). Call or text: 613-858-7594