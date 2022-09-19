Monday, September 19, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Hatha yoga session to support Stir It Up Collective

Stir It Up Collective invites you to...

For Sale: 4 Poster Double Bed

Excellent condition. Overall footprint is 59” wide...

Vicki Lowe, Ramsay ward candidate

There is a new face vying for...
Classified AdsFor Sale: 4 Poster Double Bed

For Sale: 4 Poster Double Bed

Excellent condition. Overall footprint is 59” wide x 83” long, headboard posts are 60” high. Disassembles for transport.

$100 including mattress and box spring (if you want them).

Call or text: 613-858-7594

Related

FREE controller, RadRover E-bike

Desperate need of a gardener

FOR SALE: Lumber

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone