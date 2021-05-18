Home Classified Ads For sale: 4 self-watering planters, $30 for all Classified Ads For sale: 4 self-watering planters, $30 for all May 18, 2021 - 4:28 pm 4 planters – 12 x 12 x 18 H Self watering, UV treated Used 1 season $30 for all. Almonte 613-461-0037 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR For sale: 3-wheel Schwinn bike, $200 Muscle needed to help with stone bridge repairs Wanted, student for yard work LATEST A storied upright piano seeks a forever home May 18, 2021 - 6:41 pm For sale: 4 self-watering planters, $30 for all May 18, 2021 - 4:28 pm A look back at the Pakenham General Store May 18, 2021 - 4:25 pm Marion Dodds — obituary May 18, 2021 - 4:02 pm Michael Macpherson — obituary May 17, 2021 - 11:42 am