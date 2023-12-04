Classified AdsFor Sale: 5 Ceiling lights with movable focus, good for kitchens For Sale: 5 Ceiling lights with movable focus, good for kitchens December 4, 2023 New, never used. Cost $434. In original packaging. Asking $250. Cathy Blake. 613 853-1674 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie December 2, 2023 For sale: Jigsaw puzzles December 1, 2023 Holiday gift ideas from Garden Inspiration December 1, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Rhythm & Song! to sing at Almonte Christmas Farmers’ Market December 4, 2023 For Sale: 5 Ceiling lights with movable focus, good for kitchens December 4, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023 November 30, 2023 Hike for Home Hospice 2023 sprints right past goal! December 3, 2023 For sale: 1999 ‘Angelic Inspiration’ Barbie December 2, 2023 Hilda Walker — obituary December 3, 2023 From the Archives Mayor calls 'special meeting' to attempt heritage bylaw repeal, discuss TYPS: Thursday Debt by a thousand (billion) cups Almonte in Concert is back in force! What is that … Wasp? Almonte Gazette, Christmas 1946 Scott Newton of Mississippi Power Corporation explains the problem at the generating station Easy Potato Salad with Pork Rib Chops What Is That … On Our Lilac?